“The Princess Bride” is Becoming a Broadway Musical

If you loved “The Princess Bride” in the theaters you’re going to love to hear that the 1987 classic film will be coming to Broadway.

To refresh your memory, the film was about a grandfather reading the story of a farm girl who falls in love with a farmhand to his sick grandson and starred Robin Wright and Cary Elwes.

Bringing the film to Broadway was first talked about twelve years ago, but negotiations fizzled.

Now, the classic Rob Reiner film is closer to hitting the stage as a composer and scriptwriters have been hired to transfer the film to the stage.

Have you ever seen “The Princess Bride?” What movie do you think would transfer well to the stage?