The Q Reopens For Games, Concerts And More

Quicken Loans Arena Reopens Next Week with
Full Event Schedule for
2018-19 Cavs, Monsters and Entertainment Season
17 Events Scheduled for October as Fans are Asked to “Pardon Our Dust”
while Work Continues on Two-Year Renovation Project
When The Q reopens next week, fans will be asked to “pardon our dust” until the arena closes again for the summer of 2019 to complete the renovation. In October 2019, the newly renovated Quicken Loans Arena will open for year-round event activity with the start of the Cavaliers and Monsters 2019-20 seasons.
The first month back at The Q features a star-studded, jam-packed, diverse schedule of 17 ticketed events featuring comedy, concerts, faith, and sports, including:
For a full event schedule visit TheQArena.com.
To date, the most visible work has been the demolition of the exterior north side of the arena (along Huron Rd. from Ontario St. to E. 6th St.) to make way for the new glass façade and atrium that will add 42,530 square feet of new public space to The Q. The foundation that will support the atrium has been laid and giant steel columns that form the perimeter of the glass wall are currently being installed. The glass installation will begin at the northeast corner and will be ongoing throughout the year.
This work will continue to impact vehicle traffic patterns on Huron Rd. and pedestrian flow entering and exiting The Q.
TRAFFIC
Huron Rd. will remain reduced to two lanes, one eastbound and one westbound during non-event times. During events, both lanes will convert to one-way directional traffic.
The Cleveland Police will work to efficiently manage traffic flow during ingress and egress for events and will exercise judgement to change traffic patterns as necessary to facilitate a continuous flow of vehicles. Fans should expect delays, prepare accordingly, and are urged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and entering the arena. It is strongly encouraged to car pool, use RTA, or Uber to the arena.
PARKING
Limited parking in the Gateway East Garage is available for Cavaliers and Monsters games and all arena events during the 2018-19 season. Pre-paid Gateway East Garage parking is available for purchase at TheQArena.com on each specific event page. For additional parking options in the Gateway District, visit TheQTransformation.com.
*Parking will be Passes Only in the Gateway East Garage when concurrent events are taking place at both Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field.
To download The Q Arena map illustration, click HERE.
ENTERING THE Q FOR EVENTS
Fans attending events have multiple options to enter and exit the arena as they navigate zoned off construction areas. Outside The Q, along with wayfinding signage to direct fans to entrances, Quicken Loans Arena’s easily identifiable guest services representatives will be stationed to assist those coming to the arena.
During events, there are six (6) entrances for fans to access The Q. All entrances are ADA accessible except for the NW Ceremonial Entrance, which due to construction is temporarily not accessible for fans in wheelchairs or those who cannot negotiate steps.
Entering Quicken Loans Arena on Non-Event Days
On non-event days, the only entrance that will be open to enter The Q is through the RTA Walkway Ontario Street Entrance doors located on the west side of the arena. The public will be able to visit the temporary Main Box Office, now located at the NW Ceremonial Entrance, via the Walkway doors during regular business hours 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
DOOR TIMES
During the Transformation project, doors for Cavs games will open TWO hours before tipoff. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of Cleveland Monsters games. For the most updated information and door times for concerts and other events, visit TheQarena.com.
The RTA Walkway that connects Tower City and Quicken Loans Arena will be open for all arena events. The RTA Walkway provides easy access to the arena for fans riding RTA’s rail and bus service to Public Square. The enclosed walkway protects from both weather and traffic. The walkway begins at the Tower City Center food court and ends in the lobby of Quicken Loans Arena.
The Quicken Loans Arena Main Box Office, located on the northeast side of The Q inside the Arcade Entrance, will be part of the construction zone throughout the 2018-19 season and will not be operational. A temporary Main Box Office inside The Q is located inside the northwest Ceremonial Entrance and will be open during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and during all events. The box office will open at noon on Sundays for all scheduled events, otherwise it will be closed on Sunday.
On non-event days, fans can visit the Main Box Office via the RTA Walkway Entrance Ontario Street doors located on the west side of the arena.
Two auxiliary Box Office trailers will be set up outside The Q to service fans during events, one on the north side of the arena outside the NE Arcade Entrance, and the second stationed on the south side of the arena near Gateway Plaza.
Closed since mid-August due to construction taking place around its E. 6th Street storefront, the Cavaliers Team Shop will open its doors once again on October 2nd. Fans can shop for the latest Cavaliers and Monsters merchandise during regular business hours, Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and during all home games. The Team Shop is closed on Sunday.
PARDON OUR DUST
While construction will cause temporary inconveniences during the 2018-19 season, the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization is committed to providing a seamless fan experience and a high-level of customer service for those attending events throughout the renovation project.
Construction on the new public hospitality area located at the south end of The Q upper level in Loudville presented by FirstEnergy is underway and will be completed for the start of the 2019-
20 season. This exciting new space will feature new seating and standing room views of the court, as well as a central bar for fans to gather.
As a result, sections 216, 217 and 218 are being removed from the arena’s seating configuration on the upper level. Even though the adjacent concourse span between those sections will be a marked-off construction zone during the 2018-19 season, a passageway will allow for 360-degree pedestrian flow around the concourse. With the removal of these seating areas, The Q’s capacity for Cavaliers is changing from 20,562 to 19,432.
The original concourse flooring throughout the main and upper concourses is in the process of being replaced. The upper level flooring is nearly complete, while the existing surface on the main concourse has been removed and covered with temporary paint. This will be a work in progress throughout the season.
For the start of the 2018-19 season, work will continue on building a more expansive and modernized south entrance along with the new “South Neighborhood.” Both are on track to be completed by early 2019.
For the most updated information on The Q Transformation process,
visit TheQTransformation.com.
(Official Quicken Loans Arena Press Release)
