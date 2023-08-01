“The Queen of Chaos” Is From Kentucky

The Twitterverse is taken with the “Queen of Chaos” who happens to be from Kentucky…and she’s kind of proud.

23-year-old Rayanna Brock has been arrested 10 times and has glamorous mugshots to prove it. Every time she’s smiling and even looks downright happy following her arrest for theft. Social media can not get enough saying it’s a #Barbiemugshot (a nod to a scene in the new “Barbie” movie.) She commented on social media about her crimes joking to her parents that’s she’s made it! LOL And that she stole a car and wrecked it. Mom must be proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rayanna Brock (@rayannabellebrock)

But when Inside Edition wanted to chat, she refused to be on camera because of the hate she’s getting.