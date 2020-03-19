The “Queen’s Pageant” is Cancelled for 2020 – the NFL’s Centennial Year
The COVID-19 virus is cancelling yet another event in Stark County and this one a big part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in the NFL’s Centennial Season. This year’s Queen and Royal Ambassadors Pageant scheduled for May 7th won’t take place. Officials say a refund will be given to those who already submitted and application. Below is the release from the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce:
Due to constantly evolving COVID-19 developments, and in accordance with state and federal recommendations, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, a department of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, has announced that the 2020 Queen & Royal Ambassadors Pageant on May 7 has been cancelled.
In addition to our highest priority of keeping event participants and guests healthy and safe, the decision to cancel the pageant was due to a number of cascading factors over recent days, including:
- A recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
- An order from the State of Ohio to prohibit mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
- An order from the State of Ohio to close movie theaters, including our event venue, the Canton Palace Theater.
- An order from the State of Ohio to close K-12 schools and colleges and universities, impacting pageant participants who must be between the ages of 17 and 22.
Also, the pageant’s focus has been to select young women to serve as role models and goodwill ambassadors throughout the community, visiting nursing homes, senior centers, youth functions, food kitchens, and more. For health and safety reasons, many of these venues are closed to visitors until further notice.
“The decision to cancel this year’s Queen & Royal Ambassador Pageant did not come lightly, but it’s absolutely the right thing to do,” said Dennis Saunier, President and CEO of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. “While our pageant won’t go on, this is a profound opportunity for all of our youth to be role models and goodwill ambassadors for their families, neighbors and friends during this pandemic. We can all play a part for the good of the community.”
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival will be issuing refunds for all entry fee applications already received.