The Quickest “Game of Thrones” Clip Played During the Golden Globes

HBO ran a commercial during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. While highlighting their shows for 2019, a quick clip of the final season of Game of Thrones popped up. In the clip, Daenerys arrives in Winterfell. Sansa Stark and Jon Show welcomed her. Sansa says to Daenerys, “Winterfell is yours, your grace.” We know GoT will arrive in April, we just don’t have an exact date yet. Did you catch the clip? Were you happy to see it? What are you looking forward to the most in the last season of GoT?