The Rock Developing Film For One Of ‘The Biggest, Most Bad**s’ Video Game Franchises
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is working on a video game movie – and promises it’s a big one.
In a, interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson said “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most bad**s games to the screen – one that I’ve played for years“.
While he wouldn’t reveal which game it is, Johnson did say an announcement would happen sometime this year.
The Rock is no stranger to video game movies – he starred in the original Doom movie in 2005, and recently had a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy.
What game franchise do you think Johnson is talking about?