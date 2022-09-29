The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage Is Now An Airbnb

With “Hocus Pocus 2” dropping on Disney+, it’s perfect that you can now stay at the Sanderson Sisters’ creepy cottage in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts! The witches’ home has been recreated in celebration of the sequel. For just $31 (a nod to the date of All Hallows’ Eve) on October 20th, two guests can spend the night in the cabin. You can try to cast spells from the ancient spellbook, check out some of Salem’s most haunted properties, and watch a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2”.

You have to get yourself to and from Salem, and Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.