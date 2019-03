If you loved the movie, you’ll probably love the TV series! Coming to a streaming service in the future us a TV series version of “The Sandlot.” David Mickey Evans, the writer-director of “The Sandlot” announced on a podcast that series was in the works, and that some original cast members would return too! It’s going to take place in 1984, so all the kids would be in their 30s.

SOURCE: Today.com