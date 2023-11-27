Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

The Search Is On for The Next “Karate Kid”

November 27, 2023 9:18AM EST
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are teaming up for a new “Karate Kid” movie, and they are launching a global casting call to find the star!  The character is “Li Fong”, so they are looking for a 15-17-year-old Chinese or mixed race Chinese actor who speaks fluent English (conversational Mandarin a plus). He’s a smart, scrappy and skilled martial artist so it will help if you have martial arts, dance or gymnastics training. Acting experience is a plus, but not necessary!

 

APPLY HERE

