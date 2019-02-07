“The Simpsons” Renewed for Two More Seasons

It’s just been announced that The Simpsons has been renewed for a season 31st and 32nd season by Fox.

The two-season renewal announcement will now put the animated series to 713 total episodes.

The renewal also solidifies the show’s status with the buyout of 21st Century Fox by Disney looming.

How the future of The Simpsons looks after the buyout is complete is still up in the air.

Are you happy to see that The Simpsons will be around for two more seasons? What has been your favorite Simpsons episode? Do you want to see another Simpsons movie?