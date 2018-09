… “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen! Researchers from the University of Missouri, under the direction of neuroscientist Jacob Jolij, created a formula that gauged how “happy” a song is. He analyzed over 126 songs over a 50 year period, after conducting a survey that asked over 2,000 people to submit their favorite song. This particular Queen song was the favorite of about 2/3 of participants.

Generally, feel-good songs have a tempo of around 140-150 beats per minute.