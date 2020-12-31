The Times Square Ball Drop Is Still Happening. You’re Just Not Invited.
For the first time since 1907, Times Square won’t see a large crowd on New Year’s Eve.
There will be spots near the stage designated for frontline workers and their families to ring in the new year.
There will be live musical performances and hourly countdowns to when the ball will drop.
City officials have warned the public to not come to Times Square to get a glimpse of the ball and assured that streets will be closed. They are asking the public to stay home and watch virtually.
How will you be ringing in 2021?