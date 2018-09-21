The Top Trilogies of All Time

A list was recently compiled of what people believe to be the BEST trilogies of all time. We aren’t sure if we agree with them all…
1. “Indiana Jones” (1-3), 39%
2. “Jurassic Park” (1-3), 37%
3. “The Godfather”, 35%
4. “Back to the Future”, 34%
5. (tie) “The Lord of the Rings” and “Die Hard” (1-3), 33%
7. (tie) “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the original “Star Wars” trilogy (1-3), 31%
9. “The Terminator” (1-3), 30%
10. “Toy Story”, 29% (Part 4 is coming next year.)
11. “Home Alone”, 28%
12. The “Bourne” trilogy, 26%
13. (tie) “Iron Man” and “X-Men” (1-3), 24%
15. “The Matrix”, 22%
16. (tie) “The Hobbit” and “Alien” (1-3), 20%
18. The “Dark Knight” trilogy, 19%
19. (tie) “Captain America” and “Mad Max” (1-3), 17%
Source: SWNS Digital