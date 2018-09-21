The Top Trilogies of All Time

Film Slate And Rolls Of Filmstreep And Spotlights

A list was recently compiled of what people believe to be the BEST trilogies of all time. We aren’t sure if we agree with them all…

1. “Indiana Jones” (1-3), 39%

2. “Jurassic Park” (1-3), 37%

3. “The Godfather”, 35%

4. “Back to the Future”, 34%

5. (tie) “The Lord of the Rings” and “Die Hard” (1-3), 33%

7. (tie) “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the original “Star Wars” trilogy (1-3), 31%

9. “The Terminator” (1-3), 30%

10. “Toy Story”, 29% (Part 4 is coming next year.)

11. “Home Alone”, 28%

12. The “Bourne” trilogy, 26%

13. (tie) “Iron Man” and “X-Men” (1-3), 24%

15. “The Matrix”, 22%

16. (tie) “The Hobbit” and “Alien” (1-3), 20%

18. The “Dark Knight” trilogy, 19%

19. (tie) “Captain America” and “Mad Max” (1-3), 17%

Source: SWNS Digital