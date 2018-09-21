The Top Trilogies of All Time
By Sarah Peters
Sep 21, 2018 @ 7:35 AM
Film Slate And Rolls Of Filmstreep And Spotlights

A list was recently compiled of what people believe to be the BEST trilogies of all time. We aren’t sure if we agree with them all…

 

1.  “Indiana Jones” (1-3),  39%

 

2.  “Jurassic Park” (1-3),  37%

 

3.  “The Godfather”,  35%

 

4.  “Back to the Future”,  34%

 

5.  (tie)  “The Lord of the Rings” and “Die Hard” (1-3), 33%

 

7.  (tie)  “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the original “Star Wars” trilogy (1-3),  31%

 

9.  “The Terminator” (1-3),  30%

 

10.  “Toy Story”,  29%  (Part 4 is coming next year.)

 

11.  “Home Alone”,  28%

 

12.  The “Bourne” trilogy,  26%

 

13.  (tie)  “Iron Man” and “X-Men” (1-3),  24%

 

15.  “The Matrix”,  22%

 

16.  (tie)  “The Hobbit” and “Alien” (1-3),  20%

 

18.  The “Dark Knight” trilogy,  19%

 

19.  (tie)  “Captain America” and “Mad Max” (1-3),  17%

 

Source: SWNS Digital

