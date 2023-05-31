The ultimate Taylor Swift souvenir? Her “Cornelia Street” house is for sale
Ever since Taylor Swift immortalized her former New York City rental home in her 2019 song “Cornelia Street,” it’s been a place where Swifties gather to pay homage to their queen. Now, the place can be yours — for just $18 million.
Architectural Digest reports that Taylor lived in the 5,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in 2016 while her other Manhattan home was being renovated. According to the publication, she paid $39,500 per month for the townhouse, which features a 30-foot-long indoor pool, a garage, a rooftop garden space, a gym, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, private terraces and other amenities.
If you don’t have $18 million to spend on the place, you can rent it for $45,000 per month.
The property was last sold in 2019 for $11.5 million.
In the song “Cornelia Street,” on her album Lover, Taylor sings, “If you ever walk away/ I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.” After the news broke that Taylor and Joe Alwyn — allegedly the “you” in the song — had split up, fans gathered in front of Cornelia Street to leave flowers and cry.
