“The Voice” Crowns A Winner

Dec 16, 2021 @ 8:24am

“The Voice” has crowned a winner and for the first time, it’s not a solo act!  #TeamKelly band, Girl Named Tom, gave Kelly Clarkson her fourth win. She last won season 17 with Jake Hoot.

It was a star-studded night with special guests!

Ed Sheeran was a Mega-Mentor this season and performed “Shivers”…first creating the backing track live as he does during his shows!

Jennifer Lopez sang a song from her upcoming movie “Marry Me”

Former coach Alicia Keys performed “Old Memories”

Coldplay and BTS performed “My Universe”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

 

