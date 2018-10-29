“The Walking Dead” Airs Its First F-Bomb

AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead” has reached a milestone by airing its first “F-bomb.” The historic curse happened during a heated discussion between Daryl and Rick while arguing over the face of Negan. Daryl, clearly bothered credited Glen for Rick reuniting with Lori and Carl in the early days of the apocalypse. Then during his tirade he said, “And you sure as f*** wouldn’t have found any of us!” There have been other episodes where the word was used, but weren’t broadcast on TV. The decision to drop the “F-bomb” came around two years ago when AMC got a change of heart and changed the policy behind the scenes.