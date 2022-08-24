The Wanted’s Tom Parker posthumously honored with National Television Award nomination

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Wanted‘s late singer, Tom Parker, has been posthumously nominated for a National Television Award — essentially the U.K.’s version of an Emmy Award — for his documentary Inside my Head.

Parker died of brain cancer in March of this year.

BBC reports the “Glad You Came” singer is up for Best Authored Documentary for his film, which shared an unflinching look at his cancer diagnosis and how he tried treating his brain tumor. In addition, the movie followed Tom as he arranged a star-studded charity concert — of which Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne and more were part of — to benefit Stand Up To Cancer﻿﻿.

The special premiered five months before he died, airing in October 2021.

Also nominated in Parker’s category is Caring for Derek — a film about Good Morning Britain‘s Kate Garraway caring for her husband, Derek Draper, during COVID-19 — as well as a few other documentaries.

Winners are determined by public vote and will be revealed during a ceremony set for September 15 in London.

Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma, a stage 4 brain tumor, in October 2020 after experiencing seizures. He and his band achieved fame in 2012 with their hits “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun.”

