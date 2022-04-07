The Weeknd And Swedish House Mafia Replace Kanye West At Coachella
After Kanye West walked away from an $8 million paycheck as one of the headliners of Coachella, The Weeknd is stepping in with Swedish House Mafia.
But there is reportedly some drama as Page Six says the festival wanted to pay The Weeknd far less and pocket the rest, but that could be a dealbreaker for The Weeknd.
Paiting up Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd makes sense, as the two acts have become frequent collaborators. Last year, they teamed-up on the song “Moth To A Flame.” SHM also produced a pair of tracks on The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.
The two-weekend Coachella kicks off next Friday, with SHM and the Weekend closing out both Sunday nights.
The Weeknd has been busy for the past several months co-writing, co-directing and starring in “The Idol” for HBO.
Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are also the other two main headliners.