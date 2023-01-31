The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne & Tate McRae among top Juno Awards nominees

Courtesy: Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences

The Weeknd is the top nominee for the 2023 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

The artist born Abel Tesfaye is nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Sacrifice,” Songwriter of the Year, the TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for Dawn FM.

Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae each have five nominations. In addition to being up for Artist of the Year, Avril’s nominated for Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for Love Sux, TikTok Juno Fan Choice and Single of the Year for “Bite Me.”

Tate, who’ll be performing at the ceremony, is up for Single of the Year for “she’s all i wanna be,” and Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for i used to think i could fly. Tate’s also up for Songwriter of the Year and TikTok Juno Fan Choice.

Other nominees for Artist of the Year include Lauren Spencer-Smith, Shawn Mendes and Michael Bublé. Speaking of Shawn, he’s also up for Single of the Year for “When You’re Gone” and the Fan Choice award.

In the International Album of the Year category, Taylor Swift is nominated twice: once for Red (Taylor’s Version) and once for Midnights. Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House, Ed Sheeran‘s Equals and Lil Nas X‘s Montero round out the category.

You can see the full list of nominees at JunoAwards.ca.

The Juno Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, will take place March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.

