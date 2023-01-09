The Weeknd celebrates 1-year anniversary of ﻿’Dawn FM’

Courtesy XO Records

The Weeknd is looking back on the year following his Dawn FM album dropping, and to celebrate he released the music video for “Is There Someone Else?“

The video starts with the artist bringing a lady friend back to his apartment, but it’s revealed he’s been spying on her and she knows it. But, it appears she has been spying on someone else.

In addition to the music video, The Weeknd also released some commemorative merchandise, such as new vinyl discs, clothing and box sets. Fans can now buy these items on his official online store.

The Weeknd released Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, on January 7, 2022. The offering contained hits such as “Sacrifice,” “Take My Breath,” “Out of Time” and more. The album peaked in second place on the Billboard 200. The Weeknd launched his ongoing After Hours til Dawn Tour in July 2022; it resumes June 10 in Manchester, England.

