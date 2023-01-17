The Weeknd drops music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”

20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water has been in theaters for over a month, but one of its original songs finally got the music video treatment: The Weeknd‘s “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

The singer quietly released the hotly anticipated video, which contains more than just a few clips of the #1 movie — including silhouettes of the Na’vi creatures as they maneuver around their planet, Pandora.

Some clips contain serene and breathtaking views of their home or Na’vi connecting with nature, while others show them running through a forest engulfed in flames. The Weeknd also makes appearances throughout the movie, with him standing against a hazy backdrop and staring off into the distance.

The singer recently told The Hollywood Reporter how much it means for him to be part of the Avatar franchise. He revealed he watched the first movie in 2009, which was “the darkest time of my life.”

The Weeknd had dropped out of school, was practically homeless and was questioning his decision to pursue a music career. “I remember I somehow got to see the film in theaters. I don’t know how I got in. It was such an escape from my real life that the film is tattooed in my brain,” he reminisced.

Now that he’s made music for the series that meant so much to him, The Weeknd revealed, “It feels [like] kismet and it’s a full-circle moment for me to be a part of something like this, because it is such an important film for me.”

