The Weeknd Flies Disappointed Young Fan To Concert

Jul 18, 2022 @ 10:27am

Thanks to Twitter, The Weeknd saw a pic that made a young fan’s dreams come true this week after the first stop of his After Hours Til Dawn tour was postponed in Toronto.

That picture was of 6-year-old, Phoenix Prince, crying outside the venue — while dressed in The Weeknds’s outfit from the “Blinding Lights” video. And he SLAYED the look BTW, so The Weeknd tweeted, “can someone please find him for me?”

The Weeknd did manage to get in touch with the boy’s family and flew them out to his Philly concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday.

Phoenix’s dad, Blake, took to Instagram after the show to share a sweet backstage photo of his  son being embraced by The Weeknd.

“I wouldn’t be able to put this last week into words if I tried,”  “We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over. xo.”

