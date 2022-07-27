The Weeknd Is Designing Haunted Houses For Universal Studios

The Weeknd has agreed to design two haunted houses for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights based on his 2020 album After Hours.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in September.

haunted house announcement:

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare. Enter the macabre mind of @theweeknd in this haunted house as he stalks you through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. https://t.co/A9QKizt5dI — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 26, 2022

Guests will be taken into the world of the album, with characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and the short films and music videos that have accompanied it.

He said, “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”