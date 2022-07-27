Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

The Weeknd Is Designing Haunted Houses For Universal Studios

July 27, 2022 8:17AM EDT
The Weeknd has agreed to design two haunted houses for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights based on his 2020 album After Hours.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in September.

Guests will be taken into the world of the album, with characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and the short films and music videos that have accompanied it.

He said, “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” 

