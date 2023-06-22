The Weeknd vs. Oreos?

The Weeknd almost got into a Twitter war with Oreos, after they trashed his new show “The Idol”.

The receipts:

finally some good news — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 15, 2023

The Weeknd got wind of that Tweet yesterday, and he replied, quote, “Oh [eff] they been talkin [crap].”

But before a full-on war could erupt, The Weeknd squashed it. He said, quote, “Naw I can’t beef with you Oreo, too many beautiful memories . . . I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.”