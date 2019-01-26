The Wienermobile is Looking for Their Next Driver

If you love hot dogs, you may be in for a pivotal career change! Oscar Myer is now taking applications for their next Wienermobile driver. What is the Wienermobile? Its a 27 foot long hot dog on wheels.

The position includes traveling the country for media appearances and interviews. But what are the qualifications for such a unique position? They’re looking for someone who is enthusiastic, a college grad and an appetite for adventure.

I’m set to graduate soon, maybe I’ll send them my application!