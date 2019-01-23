The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Is Hiring Performers

Calling all wizards and witches this could be your big break.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood is casting for performers.

Considering the location of Harry Potter’s “world” cast members must be able to “speak in a specified British dialect for sustained periods of time” and maintain their characters at all time.

Interested performers must also be at least 18 years old. The park is hiring for ongoing seasonal roles, and the training will take place in February and March for those who make the cut.

