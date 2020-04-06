The Word ‘Essential’ Keeping Canton City Public Health Busy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big issue in Canton and across the state is “what is an essential business?”
Canton City Public Health Commissioner Jim Adams says that’s the big issue hitting his office, with residents calling about stores being open, or business owners expressing frustration at keeping up with the state’s orders.
As for the community as a whole, Adams says people are adapting pretty well.
Commissioner Adams says he, Canton’s mayor and department heads meet three times a week to discuss the latest, especially when it comes to keeping employees and residents safe.