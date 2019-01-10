The World Is Not Having It With How Americans Microwave Water

Boiling water seems like a pretty straight forward, non-controversial thing, but this is 2019 after all, which means the simple practice has citizens around the world registering their complaints about how it’s done in North America.

Apparently, those in the United States will stick a mug in the microwave to get their tea up to temp, which has people outside the 50 states pretty disgusted.

Those across the pond were also incensed that many Americans don’t own electric kettles to heat their H2O but saved the bulk of their ire for those who nuke water.

Is it really such a bad thing? What strange practices have you found in other countries?