The World’s Biggest Starbucks Just Opened
By Anastasia Otto
|
Mar 3, 2019 @ 3:54 PM

Coffee and tea lovers, hold on to your seats!

The world’s largest Starbucks just opened in Tokyo, Japan. It features dour stories of atmosphere, treats, and caffeinated beverages.

The first floor includes it’s very own bakery and cafe, while the second floor is secluded for a Teavana tea room.

The third floor is their “Roastairie” floor held a unique cocktail bar that features drinks such as espresso martinis. The final floor is for production, lounge, and workspace

Is a 4 story Starbucks too much, or just right?

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Keurig Serves Cocktails Do You Take Too Many Pictures of Your Pets? Tony Hawk Helps His Daughter Overcome Her Fear of Skating Payless ShoeSource – Going Out of Business? Shawn Mendes Breaking The Internet With Calvin Klein Campaign Kelly Clarkson – Shallow cover by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Cover
Comments