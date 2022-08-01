‘The X Factor’ ﻿released never-before-seen footage of Harry Styles’ first audition

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The X Factor delighted Harry Styles‘ fans by releasing the extended, six-minute cut of his first audition.

“Meet Harry Styles again for the very first time, but with EXTRA footage that’s never been aired before!” the reality competition teased on YouTube.

The clip shows how close Harry came to being cut in round one. Instead of wowing the judges with his take on Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely,” the then-16-year-old Harry nearly blew it with a shaky rendition of Train‘s “Hey, Soul Sister.”

Unfortunately for the future Grammy winner, he sings the Train hit off-key. The good thing is, judge Simon Cowell decided to give Harry a second chance.

“I don’t know whether it’s the track that’s throwing you, but can I hear something [that’s] just you without any music?” Cowell asks, which led to Harry singing the track that got him through to the next round.

What fans might not have known is that the One Direction singer managed to charm Cowell before showing off his vocal chops, and that may have been why the record executive stuck up for him.

Other unseen footage sees Harry having a fun back-and-forth with Cowell about the most and least popular desserts being sold at the bakery he works at — as well as why he wanted to audition.

“I thought I’d give it a whirl this time… Because my mum’s always told me that I’m a good singer,” he sweetly explains.

Cowell counters in a matter-of-fact tone, “But mum’s normally don’t know.”

“Yeah, that’s what I mean! So I wanted to come and ask the people who know,” Harry smartly responds, which earns him a nod and smile of appreciation from the X Factor judge.

… And the rest is history!

