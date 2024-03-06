“The zrought is over”: Zayn Malik teases new album

Last year, Zayn Malik appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said of his long-in-the-works new album, “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me.” Now, we have a snippet of that sound — as well as Zayn’s thoughts on the project.

On Instagram, which he’d previously wiped clean, Zayn posted a video captioned, “The zrought is over.” In the video, we see Zayn walking around in nature with his dog. “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being,” he explains. “My ambitions, my fears… and for them to have a connection with that.”

“And that’s why it’s so raw, you know?” he continues. “There’s just me writing this. I didn’t want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it.”

That’s followed by a snippet of Zayn singing, “If I told you I loved you, would you say that it’s f***** up?”

No word on when we can expect the album, which will be the follow-up to 2021’s Nobody Is Listening.

In February, Rolling Stone reported that Zayn co-produced his new album with famed producer Dave Cobb, who’s worked with artists ranging from Chris Stapleton and Gavin DeGraw, to Slash and Sammy Hagar, to Lady Gaga and Sam Smith.

“Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul,” Cobb told Rolling Stone about the album.

