Theft Ring Busted, 3 Arrested

(WHBC) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a theft ring in Summit County involving $100,000 worth of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office says Jerry Stubblefield, 48, of Munroe Falls, Jeremy Harnack, 39, of Akron and Mark Harkless, 52, of Akron were arrested and booked at the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering that occurred at a storage facility in Green in February.

A trailer worth $10,000 had been stolen and the crime mirrored other crimes in other areas of the county.

Detectives worked day and night shifts to investigate the thefts and discovered that the three men who were arrested were involved.

Property stolen included more than $100,000 worth of vehicles, boats, trailers and power tools.

Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry credits his deputies and entire detective bureau, along with the assistance provided by the Akron, Boston Heights, and Tallmadge Police Departments and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who believes their property may be some of the recovered property should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.