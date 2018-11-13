There Are Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Despite all the Black Friday sales that will be taking over malls and stores everywhere, there are a record number of stores opting to be closed on Thanksgiving so people can be with their families.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, a whopping 48 percent of Americans feel that stores should be closed, and nearly 100 popular shopping places are deciding to be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Places like Costco, Crate and Barrel, Dillard’s, Marshall’s, Sam’s Club, SteinMart, TJ Maxx, and many others have announced they will be closed.

Are you one of those that feels stores should be closed on Thanksgiving?