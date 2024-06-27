Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

There Could Be Criminal Charges In Matthew Perry’s Death

June 27, 2024 11:07AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Even though Matthew Perry’s death in October 2023 was ruled accidental, several law enforcement agencies are wrapping up a criminal investigation into the source of the ketamine that played a part in the tragedy.

The autopsy report stating he died from the acute effects of ketamine and revealed amounts of the drug in his system not consistent with his prescribed therapy. Contributing factors to his death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

Popular Posts

1

Aaron Deese Talks Dog Men, Small Town Monsters and Monster Fest
2

“Napoleon Dynamite” Promotes Ore-Ida’s “Tot-Protecting Pants”
3

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about Taylor Swift friendship, Barry Keoghan relationship
4

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
5

The stars and Royals come out for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour London kickoff