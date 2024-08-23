There Over 70 Businesses In a Sign War In North Carolina

Source: YouTube

This sign war in Morehead City, North Carolina is kind of giving us life!

It all started when a place called Ioanni’s Grill & Bar left a message saying, “Happy birthday Jeff” on its marquee for nearly a month. So that prompted Dank Burrito to take the first shot by putting up a sign that said: Quote, “Ioanni’s, quit being lazy, change your sign.” Ioanni’s responded on their sign with quote, “Dank, we are not lazy, just busier than you.” Then was all: “Y’all just LOOK busy, because it takes two hours for a dollar taco.” That’s fun . . . but the other nearby businesses took note, and more than 70 establishments have chimed in, including clothing stores, doctor’s offices, and even churches taking sides.

Locals and tourists are having fun with it . . . stopping to take photos of the signs as they make their way through. The original business owners say it shows no SIGN of stopping. The owner of Dank says it’s still “gaining traction.” And the owner of Ioanni’s says he’s “going to keep it going as long as he can.”

There is a Facebook group now you can join to stay up on the latest messages HERE!