There Will Be a “Game of Thrones” Documentary

HBO has announced that a 2 hour “Game of Thrones” documentary will air a week after the season ends.

“The Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” will air on May 26 to give you one final look behind the scenes of the popular series.

The documentary is said to be more of a feature film than your typical look at a show behind-the-scenes.

Would you rather the documentary air before the new season or after the season?