There’s A “Home Alone” Themed Bar In Nashville

How fun is this!? “Home Alone” has been around for 31 years now and it’s being celebrated in literally, a hidden bar.
And that’s its name… Hidden Bar, a cult favorite underground hideaway beneath the historic Noelle hotel in Nashville, is officially bringing back its Home Alone-inspired holiday experience.
This would probably appeal more to a grown-up Kevin McCallister.
Hidden Bar has been transformed to mimic the McCallister residence, starting with its red brick exterior. You’ll find the iconic living room, complete with plush floral chairs, a green couch, a decorated Christmas tree and stockings on the mantle.
We’re venturing over to Hidden Bar Nashville at The Noelle Hotel to feature their Home Alone Christmas pop-up for today’s #NashvilleBackstage. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! #Nashville #MusicCity pic.twitter.com/wP3oeH8jDL
— Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) December 1, 2021
The Noelle culinary teams also created a Home Alone-inspired cocktail and snack menu to make the entire affair even more festive. Drinks include “Thirsty for More,” a cocktail made with whiskey, raspberry, amaro, lemon, bitters, and ginger beer, and the “One, Two…Ten,” a cocktail crafted with a house rum blend, cold brew, nocino, allspice, orgeat, and chocolate bitters.
The bar’s menu of “Mini Bar Snacks” includes a variety of bites inspired by Kevin’s foodie adventures (in between fighting off intruders). The menu includes slices of Little Noelle’s Pizza, made with focaccia, pepperoni, and mozzarella; stuffed shells, prepared with rigatoni, Velveeta, and parmesan; a “Chicago Style” pig in a blanket; and a “Sundae Scaries” ice cream sundae with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, luxardo cherries, and warm chocolate. You can also enjoy these snacks while sitting around an exact replica of the McCallister dining table, too.
