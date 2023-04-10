There’s A Total Solar Eclipse Happening Next Year

Another solar eclipse in ONE year!

Mark your calendars: a total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024. The Mercury News states, “Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light from reaching us.”

It will cast a diagonal line across the US, Mexico, and Canada, making it dark in the middle of the day for millions of people. It will start in the Pacific and reach land in Mexico before crossing over to Texas and moving across parts of the Midwest and Northeast by the afternoon.

A total eclipse will be visible within a 115-mile wide swath, with 13 states seeing it including Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, New York and Maine.

Remember the last one in 2017?

Over 200 million Americans watched the total solar eclipse in August 2017, but no one had a better view than photographer Jon Carmichael. He spent years plotting how he could capture the total eclipse in a unique way

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The image was created by shots… pic.twitter.com/M1GyMZ6hfy — Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) March 25, 2023

Will you be able to see the eclipse next year? What is the coolest eclipse that you remember?