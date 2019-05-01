There’s an “Adulting” Calendar for Grown-Ups
By Sarah
|
May 1, 2019 @ 6:53 AM
Calendar

There’s a new calendar out that rewards you when you do adult things like pay a bill, get to work on time, or even schedule that overdue appointment.
The “I-Adulted” calendar is a 16-month calendar that besides letting you know what day of the month it is, rewards you with a sticker for doing “adult” things.
Some of the 100 stickers that come with the calendar award you for things like, emptying the litter box, paying rent, or cooking for yourself.
The gag gift for the big baby in your life is available on Amazon for $15.99.
Do you know someone that would love this calendar? What’s the latest “adult” thing you’ve done.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Facebook Announces “Secret Crushes” Feature Guardians of the Galaxy Targets 2020 Production Start Luke Perry’s Daughter Names School After Dad Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer Released Wendy’s Is Now Selling Their Signature Frosty in Cookie Sundae Form Facebook Announces Major Design Overhaul
Comments