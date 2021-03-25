      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

There’s an App for Making Stark Health COVID Vaccination Appointments

Mar 25, 2021 @ 4:51am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department has made it a little easier to schedule a vaccine appointment.

If you have a smartphone, you can download the ArmorVax app at the app stores.

If you live in Stark County and enable your location in the phone, you can get your name in.

As of Wednesday, if you are 50 or older, you’ll get a scheduled appointment if one is available.

Certain occupations and health conditions also make people eligible.

Kay Conley with the health department says you will get an appointment as soon as your age group is eligible and there are openings.

Popular Posts
A Company Will Pay You $2400 If You Can Stay Away From Screens For 24 Hours
‘Animal Crossing’ Becoming a Film
L.A. Becomes Largest 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter City
60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds
Netflix Just Released Its April Titles And There's So Much Good Stuff