There’s an App for Making Stark Health COVID Vaccination Appointments
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department has made it a little easier to schedule a vaccine appointment.
If you have a smartphone, you can download the ArmorVax app at the app stores.
If you live in Stark County and enable your location in the phone, you can get your name in.
As of Wednesday, if you are 50 or older, you’ll get a scheduled appointment if one is available.
Certain occupations and health conditions also make people eligible.
Kay Conley with the health department says you will get an appointment as soon as your age group is eligible and there are openings.