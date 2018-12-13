There’s Now A Toy Story Inspired Hotel
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 8:46 AM

If you’re a huge fan of Toy Story and always dreamed about staying in Andy’s bedroom, you will soon have that chance. Just make sure your passport is valid. Opening in 2021 at the Tokyo Disney Resort is a new hotel inspired by the now classic Pixar animated series of films. According to the press release, the accommodations will be family friendly and resemble a “world where everything looks like it is made of toys.” But if you can’t wait the two-and-change years, The Shanghai Disneyland resort has rooms decorated with Andy’s cloud wallpaper and sheets featuring the characters from the four movies.

