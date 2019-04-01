There’s Now KFC Ice Cream

If you think that KFC chicken is “finger licking good” just wait to get a chance to lick the new KFC ice cream.

That’s right, KFC has introduced Kentucky Fried Chicken-Flavored Ice Cream.

The new dessert is vanilla soft serve ice cream with bits of candied chicken skin in a cornbread cone infused with KFC’s gravy flavoring.

The dessert will be available at select KFC locations through the summer.

Do you think you’ll give this new ice cream a try? What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?