There’s Now KFC Ice Cream

If you think that KFC chicken is “finger licking good” just wait to get a chance to lick the new KFC ice cream.
That’s right, KFC has introduced Kentucky Fried Chicken-Flavored Ice Cream.
The new dessert is vanilla soft serve ice cream with bits of candied chicken skin in a cornbread cone infused with KFC’s gravy flavoring.
The dessert will be available at select KFC locations through the summer.
Do you think you’ll give this new ice cream a try? What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?
