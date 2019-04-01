There’s Now KFC Ice Cream
By Sarah
|
Apr 1, 2019 @ 7:40 AM
ORANGEBURG, SC - APRIL 04: Promotional Atmosphhere at KFC on April 4, 2018 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

If you think that KFC chicken is “finger licking good” just wait to get a chance to lick the new KFC ice cream.
That’s right, KFC has introduced Kentucky Fried Chicken-Flavored Ice Cream.
The new dessert is vanilla soft serve ice cream with bits of candied chicken skin in a cornbread cone infused with KFC’s gravy flavoring.
The dessert will be available at select KFC locations through the summer.
Do you think you’ll give this new ice cream a try? What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Elon Musk Releases Rap Track About Harambe the Gorilla JK Rowling Now Saying Harry Potter Is Bi-Sexual Could You Eat Only Tacos for An Entire Week? Here’s Why You Actually Get a Hangover Andrew Lincoln Regrets Leaving “The Walking Dead” Jussie Facing a Lawsuit Over His “Attack”
Comments