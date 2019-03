As the cold and flu get passed around, there are a plenty of potential remedies claiming to alleviate the sick day blues. FridaBaby has one more for your consideration.

FridaBaby — the creator behind products such as the NoseFrida nasal aspirator, Frida Balls kid-proof underwear, and the Fridet — has released Vapor Bath Bombs ($8). These dissolving bath fizzies are infused with natural eucalyptus and lavender oils, in the hopes of helping your kids breathe easier.