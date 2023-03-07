Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

These Cheerleaders Performed Solo When Their Squad Didn’t Show Up

March 6, 2023 8:25PM EST
A couple of brave cheerleaders took the mat solo when their squad didn’t show for their competitions. The first is Katrina Kohel’s at the Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships. The crowd certainly showed up for her!

The second is an 8-year-old in Florida whose squad all didn’t make it to the competition, and she didn’t want to let them down! Peyton Thorsby said, “Jesus tells me to be brave, so I just went out there and was brave.” And she beat out two other teams for the first place trophy!!!

