These Cheerleaders Performed Solo When Their Squad Didn’t Show Up

A couple of brave cheerleaders took the mat solo when their squad didn’t show for their competitions. The first is Katrina Kohel’s at the Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships. The crowd certainly showed up for her!

The second is an 8-year-old in Florida whose squad all didn’t make it to the competition, and she didn’t want to let them down! Peyton Thorsby said, “Jesus tells me to be brave, so I just went out there and was brave.” And she beat out two other teams for the first place trophy!!!