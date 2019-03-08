These “High School Me vs. Adult Me” Tweets Are Hilarious and Way Too Accurate

Your life changes pretty drastically between the time when you’re in high school versus when you begin adulting, there are some of the best “high school me” vs “Adult Me” tweets.

High school me: If it’s too loud, you’re too old.

Adult me: Could you breathe a little quieter, I want to take a nap.

High School Me: I hate homework!

Adult me: Works from home.

High School Me: I’m going to do what I want when I am older!

Adult Me: Goes to bed at 8:00 pm.

High School Me: Mom: Jeff, close the cupboards!!!

Adult me: Wife: Jeff, close the cupboards!

And finally, High School Me: I don’t have anything to do this weekend, this is the worst…

Adult Me: I don’t have anything to do this weekend, this is the best!

