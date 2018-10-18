These Nursing Home Residents Got Served by Scantily-Clad Men and It Was Awesome

Imagine visiting mom or grandma in the nursing home and out comes a bunch of men wearing barely anything “serving” grandma and mom.

Oh yeah, this is real! 11 female residents at the Milton Lodge Nursing Home in the U.K repeatedly requested scantily clad butlers to serve them. The men served them three-course meals and gave them massages. The ladies even invited their daughters and granddaughters to the special dinner. All the ladies laughed, had a good time and took pictures. One woman who is 89 years old requested that the men come back for her 100th birthday.

Laughter IS good for the soul and the women were happy. Do you think this could catch on in the U.S.?