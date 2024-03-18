Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

These Six Sisters Might Be The Oldest Set of Siblings In The World

March 18, 2024 12:06PM EDT
We may have found the oldest set of living siblings in 6 sisters from Missouri.

 

The Overalls range in age from 88 to 101, with the eldest sister, Norma, living in Ohio. With a combined age of 570 years 43 days, the sisters are reaching out to Guinness World Records to see if they are the oldest group of that number of siblings. It was Norma’s son, Dean’s idea, to reach out to Guinness to see if they had the record.  

There was a 7th sibling, their brother who died riding his bicycle at the age of 81.

