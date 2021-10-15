      Weather Alert

They will rock you: Adam Lambert, OneRepublic, Pentatonix to sing Queen hits on ABC's 'Family Singalong'

Oct 15, 2021 @ 1:13pm

L-R: Adam Lambert and Queen’s Brian May; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Enough with the Disney songs: Get ready to sing along and rock.

The fourth installment of ABC’s Singalong franchise, airing November 4 at 8 p.m. ET, will spotlight the music of rock legends Queen.  Hosted by Darren Criss, The Queen Family Singalong will feature various stars singing hits by the iconic British band, including Adam Lambert, who’s currently Queen’s front man.

The show will feature Adam singing “The Show Music Go On,” OneRepublic taking on “We Are the Champions,” Pentatonix doing “Somebody to Love,” country singer Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy doing “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and more.

The casts of Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin will also perform a group rendition of “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

