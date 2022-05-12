      Weather Alert

Thieves Disable Mobile Delivery Service From StarkFresh

May 12, 2022 @ 5:10am

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – StarkFresh hopes to have its Mobile Grocery Markets back up and running next week.

They had to cancel them Wednesday because of thieves who broke into their property in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue NE.

They stole catalytic converters from all three of their vehicles.

StarkFresh says the vehicles are being repaired, and a police investigation is underway.

Those vehicles visit the county’s food deserts in Canton, Alliance, Massillon and elsewhere.

The grocery store on Cherry Avenmue NE is open weeknights until 6:30.

Popular Posts
Tom Cruise Revealed How He Feels About Lady Gaga
Will Smith ‘has Been Going To Therapy After’ His Infamous Slap Of Chris Rock At Academy Awards
Ludacris Gets An Honorary Degree From Georgia State
Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms For Mother’s Day And… Wow…
Watch Lady Gaga sing on a runway in new video for 'Top Gun: Maverick' song “Hold My Hand”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On