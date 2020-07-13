Things Every Single Millennial Definitely Injured Themselves On As A Kid
Some childhood memories are good, others, not so much. Every millennial will remember hurting themselves on things like bicycle pedals, metal slides, and red dodge balls.
But you didn’t know pain until you stepped on a perfection game piece, metal jack or lego.
Other things that caused millennials a great deal of pain were getting cuts on the side of your mouth from icee sticks, hitting your ankle with a “Skip-It”, and burning your hand on an E-Z Bake Oven.